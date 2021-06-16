Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $951,000 Stock Position in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 19,400 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Frontline worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 2,793.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 10,309 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 18,384 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 12,178 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 141.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,371 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 13,101 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 11,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Frontline alerts:

NYSE FRO opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.97. Frontline Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $8.99.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Frontline had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 15.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Frontline Ltd. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Frontline in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a report on Monday, March 1st. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.55.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.