Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $935,000 Holdings in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,110 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Glatfelter were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 726.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after buying an additional 205,179 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 918,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after buying an additional 7,555 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $827,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Glatfelter stock opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.24. Glatfelter Co. has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $19.48. The firm has a market cap of $637.44 million, a P/E ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $225.67 million during the quarter. Glatfelter had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 2.45%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Glatfelter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Glatfelter from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate, consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

