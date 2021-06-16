ALL BEST ICO Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (ALLBI)

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 16th. One ALL BEST ICO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ALL BEST ICO has a market cap of $12,119.42 and $1.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ALL BEST ICO has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00059922 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003882 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00022442 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.96 or 0.00756347 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00082676 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,948.68 or 0.07638781 BTC.

About ALL BEST ICO

ALLBI is a coin. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 243,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,892,615 coins. ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here . ALL BEST ICO’s official website is allbestico.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

ALL BEST ICO Coin Trading

