Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alimera Sciences, Inc., based in Alpharetta, Georgia, is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the research, development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. The Company is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina because it believes these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and represent a significant market opportunity. Its product candidate Iluvien(R) is an intravitreal insert containing fluocinolone acetonide, a non-proprietary corticosteroid with demonstrated efficacy in the treatment of ocular disease. Iluvien is in development for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME). DME is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALIM. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Alimera Sciences from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Alimera Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Alimera Sciences stock opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95. Alimera Sciences has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.23 million, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.85.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $11.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 1.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 46,603 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the first quarter worth about $367,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 57.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares during the period. 29.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

