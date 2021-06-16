Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Shares Down 7.3%

Shares of Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) were down 7.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.16 and last traded at $31.16. Approximately 1,206 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 74,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.60.

ALGS has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.62.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $59,864,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $482,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,517,000. Finally, Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,237,000. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

