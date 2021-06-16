Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 108,662 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up 2.6% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $26,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.57.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $209.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,662,615. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $204.39 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $222.57. The stock has a market cap of $566.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

