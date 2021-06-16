Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Price Target Raised to $205.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.58% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.00.

ARE stock opened at $183.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.72. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12 month low of $150.08 and a 12 month high of $193.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.40.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. The firm had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gary D. Dean sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total value of $710,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,244,046.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $2,704,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 339,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,239,527.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,947. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth about $1,793,000. Masterton Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth about $3,405,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,042.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 34,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

