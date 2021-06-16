Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Price Target Raised to $205.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.58% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.00.
ARE stock opened at $183.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.72. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12 month low of $150.08 and a 12 month high of $193.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.40.
In other news, EVP Gary D. Dean sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total value of $710,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,244,046.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $2,704,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 339,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,239,527.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,947. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth about $1,793,000. Masterton Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth about $3,405,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,042.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 34,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").
