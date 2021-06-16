Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Albany International Corp. is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company. Albany International has two core businesses, The Machine Clothing segment is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed fabrics and belts essential to production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries. Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) is a rapidly growing supplier of highly engineered composite parts for the aerospace industry. Albany International products and technologies help make paper smoother, tissue softer, and aircraft engines and structures lighter. “

Separately, Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.50.

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $89.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.18. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.46. Albany International has a 1 year low of $46.31 and a 1 year high of $92.42.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.80 million. Albany International had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. Albany International’s payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total value of $604,302.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,422,842.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $271,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,140,729.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,300 shares of company stock worth $902,097. Insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIN. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 340.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 628,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,476,000 after buying an additional 485,934 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Albany International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,479,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 9.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,618,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $218,582,000 after buying an additional 231,744 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Albany International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,602,271 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $337,898,000 after purchasing an additional 219,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Albany International by 8.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,761,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $146,994,000 after purchasing an additional 143,648 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

