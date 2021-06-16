Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 44.3% from the May 13th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of Ajinomoto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of Ajinomoto stock opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. Ajinomoto has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $24.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.79.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ajinomoto had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter.

About Ajinomoto

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and seasonings products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK ConsommÃ©, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, SazÃ³n, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients to consumer foods and food service industries.

