Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €140.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Airbus (EPA:AIR) received a €140.00 ($164.71) target price from equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €117.69 ($138.46).

Shares of AIR opened at €113.18 ($133.15) on Tuesday. Airbus has a 12 month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 12 month high of €99.97 ($117.61). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €101.81.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

