AIDUS TOKEN (AIDUS) Price Reaches $0.0043 on Top Exchanges

AIDUS TOKEN (CURRENCY:AIDUS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 16th. One AIDUS TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. AIDUS TOKEN has a market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $1,747.00 worth of AIDUS TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AIDUS TOKEN has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00060874 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003919 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00022913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $293.14 or 0.00758307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00083215 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,991.15 or 0.07737765 BTC.

About AIDUS TOKEN

AIDUS TOKEN is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2019. AIDUS TOKEN’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 437,852,797 coins. AIDUS TOKEN’s official website is aidus.io . The Reddit community for AIDUS TOKEN is /r/AIDUSofficial . AIDUS TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@AIDUSofficial . AIDUS TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @AIDUSofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The AIDUS Global D-Fund Platform is a decentralized fund market established upon the ETHEREUM network to serve as a professional asset management platform in which global investors and asset management companies are able to use Blockchain technologies and SMART Contracts to safely and transparently create and settle into P2P (Peer-to-Peer) fund agreements. Various information regarding the settled fund agreements shall be registered in the Blockchain network and shall continuously be updated through the Oracles Agent. “

