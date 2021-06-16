Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) VP Sells $2,327,698.10 in Stock

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total transaction of $2,327,698.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 83,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,921,146.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of A opened at $144.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.57. The firm has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.80 and a 12-month high of $145.16.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.69.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.