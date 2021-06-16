Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in May

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGPYY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Agile Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agile Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Agile Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agile Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

OTCMKTS AGPYY opened at $72.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.97. Agile Group has a 12 month low of $64.95 and a 12 month high of $77.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $7.0881 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 9.14%. Agile Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.00%.

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 53.01 million square meters in 84 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

