Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Short Interest Down 30.0% in May

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 449,000 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the May 13th total of 641,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 220,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of AFYA traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.88. 120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,057. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.05. Afya has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $29.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $72.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.96 million. Afya had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 22.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Afya will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Afya by 61.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Afya during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Afya during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Afya during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Afya during the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. 29.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AFYA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Afya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group upgraded Afya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.84.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

