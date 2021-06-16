Afterpay (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) Trading 3.2% Higher

Shares of Afterpay Limited (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $81.77 and last traded at $81.75. 3,277 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 5,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.25.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Afterpay in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.49.

Afterpay Limited provides payments solutions for customers, merchants, and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Afterpay ANZ, Afterpay US, Clearpay, and Pay Now segments. The company offers Afterpay and Clearpay services; and Pay Now services comprising mobility, health, and e-services.

