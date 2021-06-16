AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 63.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVAV. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $416,221,000 after acquiring an additional 140,196 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 918,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,775,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 471,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,993,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 276,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,023,000 after purchasing an additional 76,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 272,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $114.24 on Wednesday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $59.13 and a one year high of $143.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.13 and a beta of 0.36.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVAV. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. TheStreet cut shares of AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,395,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at $5,037,992.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total value of $132,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,006 shares in the company, valued at $5,172,761.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,025 shares of company stock valued at $15,224,141 over the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AeroVironment Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

