Advisors Capital Management LLC Raises Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 5,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $176.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.08. The firm has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.14 and a twelve month high of $182.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.29.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

