Advisors Capital Management LLC Invests $216,000 in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 851,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,962,000 after buying an additional 103,489 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 66.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 791,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,738,000 after buying an additional 315,904 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 478,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,425,000 after buying an additional 102,585 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 475,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,264,000 after buying an additional 119,534 shares during the period. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 365,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,238,000 after buying an additional 28,069 shares during the period.

FNCL opened at $53.26 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $31.86 and a 1 year high of $54.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.58.

