Advisors Capital Management LLC Invests $216,000 in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock opened at $53.26 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a one year low of $31.86 and a one year high of $54.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.58.

