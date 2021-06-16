Advisors Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,179 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,569,000 after acquiring an additional 16,653 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen raised their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.18.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $256.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.27. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $171.75 and a twelve month high of $268.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $255.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.70 billion, a PE ratio of 69.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

