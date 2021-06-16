Advisors Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,331,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,812,997,000 after buying an additional 41,074 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $287,863,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,872,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $286,262,000 after purchasing an additional 94,910 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,231,193 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $188,225,000 after purchasing an additional 111,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $113,370,000 after purchasing an additional 351,859 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.55.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $171.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.60. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.41 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

