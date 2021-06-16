Advisors Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,569,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,105,026,000 after purchasing an additional 554,884 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,136,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,523,767,000 after purchasing an additional 17,069,173 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,952,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,010,000 after purchasing an additional 320,065 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,349,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,468,000 after purchasing an additional 717,747 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,430,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $62.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.28. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $46.70 and a 1-year high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $312,324.30. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,567 shares of company stock valued at $2,770,551. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

