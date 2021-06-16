Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,380 Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 188,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,884,000 after acquiring an additional 21,199 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 228.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,296,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,562,000 after purchasing an additional 901,393 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,043,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,670,000 after buying an additional 239,876 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 94,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after buying an additional 24,919 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,057,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $84.67 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.09.

