Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 263.8% in the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IWR opened at $78.71 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $51.84 and a 1-year high of $79.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.49.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.