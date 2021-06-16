Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys 390 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 33,045.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568,716 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at $597,618,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,341 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,573,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 231.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,672 shares during the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SQ opened at $226.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $103.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.78, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.56 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $230.17.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.43.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total transaction of $2,128,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 405,406 shares in the company, valued at $86,274,450.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.46, for a total transaction of $760,050.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,044,494.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,255,314 shares of company stock valued at $290,431,502 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

