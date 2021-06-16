Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys 369 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,694 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Argus boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $47.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.65. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.80. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

