Advisors Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Anthem by 141.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Anthem in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at $23,730,914.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total value of $515,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,213 shares in the company, valued at $12,297,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,560 shares of company stock worth $40,153,633 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ANTM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Stephens boosted their target price on Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Anthem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $399.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Argus boosted their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.89.

Anthem stock opened at $384.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $406.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $385.10.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.