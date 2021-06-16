Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 126 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 234,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,147,000. First National Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $400,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1,140.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 182,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,634,000 after buying an additional 19,638 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of VPU opened at $145.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.99. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $119.99 and a twelve month high of $148.49.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.