Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.77

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.77 and last traded at $11.11, with a volume of 869800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.74.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $174.79 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adecoagro S.A. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Adecoagro in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Adecoagro by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 40,877 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Adecoagro by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 774,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after buying an additional 37,813 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Adecoagro by 230.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,716,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,712 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Adecoagro in the 1st quarter valued at about $930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanut, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

