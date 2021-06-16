AcuityAds (TSE:AT) Stock Price Down 4.8%

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) shares traded down 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$13.34 and last traded at C$13.41. 134,517 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 749,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.08.

AT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AcuityAds in a research report on Friday, March 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of AcuityAds from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of AcuityAds from C$34.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The firm has a market cap of C$648.55 million and a PE ratio of 124.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.63, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

In other AcuityAds news, Director Roger Dent sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.89, for a total value of C$238,365.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,032,915. Also, Senior Officer Rachel Kapcan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.58, for a total transaction of C$139,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,294,163 shares in the company, valued at C$24,045,548.54. Insiders have sold 51,670 shares of company stock worth $857,581 over the last 90 days.

About AcuityAds (TSE:AT)

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

