AcuityAds (TSE:AT) Stock Price Down 4.8%

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) shares traded down 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$13.34 and last traded at C$13.41. 134,517 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 749,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.08.
AT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AcuityAds in a research report on Friday, March 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of AcuityAds from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of AcuityAds from C$34.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.
The firm has a market cap of C$648.55 million and a PE ratio of 124.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.63, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.09.
About AcuityAds (TSE:AT)
AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.
Further Reading: What is FinTech?
Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.