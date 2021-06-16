Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.81. Achieve Life Sciences shares last traded at $8.68, with a volume of 73,975 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACHV shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $53.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.63.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.52). On average, analysts predict that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Achieve Life Sciences news, CEO John Bencich acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,987. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 8,754,500.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 87,545 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $339,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

About Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

