Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.150-4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of ASO traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $41.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.13.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ASO shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.38.

In related news, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 7,794,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $221,991,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 31,007 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $1,094,547.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,163,741 shares of company stock worth $634,733,291 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

