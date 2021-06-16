AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Shares Down 4.9%

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) fell 4.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.20 and last traded at $24.63. 46,708 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,113,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.90.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABCL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion and a PE ratio of 52.29.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $202.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 million. On average, analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae sold 5,598,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $134,530,032.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,604,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,172,049.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Veronique Lecault sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,006,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,653,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,798,420 shares of company stock worth $335,410,033 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABCL. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter worth $775,978,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter worth $420,515,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter worth $338,047,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter worth $165,189,000. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter worth $153,086,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

About AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

