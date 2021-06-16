A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Shares Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,765 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATEN. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 886.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 117,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 105,434 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 13,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATEN opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 0.91. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $11.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.42.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $54.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other A10 Networks news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 3,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $32,645.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,989.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,332 shares of company stock worth $97,724. Insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered A10 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

