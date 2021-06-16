A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 103,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $7,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at $83,930,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 410.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,101,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,386,000 after buying an additional 885,796 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,908,000 after purchasing an additional 668,383 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,535,000 after acquiring an additional 606,273 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,209,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,328,000 after acquiring an additional 413,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.88.

In other news, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,734 shares in the company, valued at $5,861,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,728 shares of company stock valued at $10,154,676. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AOS opened at $69.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.05. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $43.88 and a 12-month high of $73.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.13.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

