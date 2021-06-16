$83.89 Million in Sales Expected for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) will announce $83.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Everbridge’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $84.10 million and the lowest is $83.70 million. Everbridge reported sales of $65.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full year sales of $356.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $343.09 million to $359.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $443.99 million, with estimates ranging from $416.11 million to $456.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis.

EVBG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.78.

Shares of EVBG opened at $123.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.19 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $178.98.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $1,529,569.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,880 shares in the company, valued at $3,599,252. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $85,950.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Everbridge in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Everbridge in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 5,412.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Everbridge in the first quarter valued at $109,000.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

