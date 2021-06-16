$80.77 Million in Sales Expected for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) will post $80.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $81.30 million and the lowest is $80.24 million. Lexington Realty Trust posted sales of $81.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full year sales of $325.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $320.52 million to $331.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $327.21 million, with estimates ranging from $325.92 million to $328.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lexington Realty Trust.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.26% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $92.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 36,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 291,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $12.64. 1,266,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,020,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.60. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $13.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1075 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.