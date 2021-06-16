$759.40 Million in Sales Expected for ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) will announce $759.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ScanSource’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $750.80 million and the highest is $768.00 million. ScanSource reported sales of $758.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ScanSource will report full year sales of $3.05 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ScanSource.

Get ScanSource alerts:

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $729.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ScanSource in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ScanSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ScanSource by 3,772.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ScanSource by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in ScanSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ScanSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in ScanSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.70. 63,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,771. ScanSource has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $34.10. The firm has a market cap of $756.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.10.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ScanSource (SCSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.