$74.70 Million in Sales Expected for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to post $74.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $72.80 million to $77.30 million. First Bancorp posted sales of $78.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full-year sales of $297.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $287.84 million to $304.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $309.19 million, with estimates ranging from $277.97 million to $360.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $75.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.50 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FBNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of First Bancorp stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.73. 11,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,530. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.26. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $48.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBNC. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,098,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in First Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $778,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

