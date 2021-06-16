71,949 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 71,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,496,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 100.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.82, for a total transaction of $2,007,253.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 133,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,370,826.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $11,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,473,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 782,847 shares of company stock worth $181,164,740. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $240.74. 27,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,329,229. The company has a market capitalization of $71.28 billion and a PE ratio of -63.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $229.49. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. Equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.82.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.