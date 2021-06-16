$706.96 Million in Sales Expected for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) will report sales of $706.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $759.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $672.25 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public reported sales of $462.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.51 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.08.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total transaction of $2,374,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,449,035.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $1,102,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,761,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,177 shares of company stock valued at $28,278,866 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,206,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,039,241,000 after buying an additional 2,653,855 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 212.1% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,662,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,132 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,990,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $658,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,151,000. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.30. 817,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,283. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52-week low of $47.28 and a 52-week high of $97.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.68.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

