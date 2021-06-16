$68.69 Million in Sales Expected for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) will post $68.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Certara’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.67 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Certara will report full year sales of $282.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $281.29 million to $285.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $326.79 million, with estimates ranging from $321.49 million to $335.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Certara.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.94 million. Certara’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Certara presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

CERT stock opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.44. Certara has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.82.

In other Certara news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $209,220,522.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Aspbury sold 19,354 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $533,976.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 375,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,693.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,802,429 shares of company stock worth $212,554,935 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 2,554.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,839,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657,379 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,023,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,551,000 after acquiring an additional 76,475 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,778,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,865,000 after acquiring an additional 801,502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,645,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,066,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.48% of the company’s stock.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

