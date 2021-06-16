643 Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Acquired by Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 440.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.34. The company had a trading volume of 199,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,156,239. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.35. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.78 and a 12 month high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

