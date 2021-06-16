5,662 Shares in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1,622.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1,524.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

SNN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Commerzbank cut Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

Smith & Nephew stock opened at $43.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.10. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1 year low of $34.29 and a 1 year high of $46.10.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.