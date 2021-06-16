$535.22 Million in Sales Expected for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) will announce sales of $535.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TTEC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $540.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $530.40 million. TTEC reported sales of $453.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTEC will report full-year sales of $2.21 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.26. TTEC had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The company had revenue of $539.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. TTEC’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on TTEC. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen lowered shares of TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TTEC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.86.

TTEC stock traded down $2.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.96. TTEC has a 12 month low of $43.28 and a 12 month high of $113.15. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82.

In other news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 3,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $355,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,735 shares in the company, valued at $2,940,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,948 shares of company stock worth $3,499,429 over the last three months. Insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,316,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in TTEC in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,742,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in TTEC by 229.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 160,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,095,000 after acquiring an additional 111,615 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TTEC by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,924,000 after acquiring an additional 104,615 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TTEC by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,846,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,908,000 after acquiring an additional 98,997 shares during the period. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

