5,290 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV) Purchased by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 688,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,152,000 after acquiring an additional 22,796 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 258,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 195,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,878,000 after acquiring an additional 27,249 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 11,422 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth about $5,473,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.53. 5,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,497. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.23. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $37.70.

