51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Short Interest Up 32.0% in May

51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the May 13th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 268,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of 51job by 0.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,290,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,570,000 after purchasing an additional 32,549 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of 51job by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,100,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,053,000 after purchasing an additional 528,231 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of 51job by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,447,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,310,000 after purchasing an additional 32,040 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 51job by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,282,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,287,000 after purchasing an additional 118,133 shares during the period. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of 51job by 134.1% in the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 702,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,962,000 after purchasing an additional 402,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 51job stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,196. 51job has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $80.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 0.68.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). 51job had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 29.64%. The business had revenue of $178.25 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 51job will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

About 51job

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

