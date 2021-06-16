5,091 Shares in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 11.5% in the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,118,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,723,000 after purchasing an additional 115,723 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 24.0% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 52,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares during the period. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 32.1% in the first quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,900,000 after purchasing an additional 34,386 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 349.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 9,518 shares during the period. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $105.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 171.15 and a beta of 0.67. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.04 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.59, for a total transaction of $9,407,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,609,925.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 10,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total transaction of $1,076,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and sold 639,804 shares worth $68,952,619. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PTON has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group raised Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.09.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

