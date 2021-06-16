4NEW Price Hits $0.0007 (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. During the last week, 4NEW has traded down 57.1% against the U.S. dollar. One 4NEW coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 4NEW has a market cap of $45,745.99 and $3,292.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00060174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003869 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00022340 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $293.47 or 0.00758266 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00083019 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,980.86 or 0.07702039 BTC.

4NEW Coin Profile

4NEW is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

4NEW Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

