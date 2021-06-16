$453.20 Million in Sales Expected for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) will post $453.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Herc’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $442.60 million and the highest is $463.80 million. Herc posted sales of $368.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Herc will report full-year sales of $1.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Herc.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.85. Herc had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

HRI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.67.

In related news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 7,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $861,111.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $447,706.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,067,818. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 95.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 39,880 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Herc by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 1,702.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $603,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter worth $362,000. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRI opened at $111.39 on Wednesday. Herc has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $117.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

